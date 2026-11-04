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Venss skarbi izsakās pēc republikāņu sakāves Kongresa vidustermiņa vēlēšanās

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ASV viceprezidents Džeimss Deivids Venss trešdien vainoja karu ar Irānu republikāņu sakāvē vidustermiņa vēlēšanās, kurās demokrāti atguva kontroli pār abām ASV Kongresa palātām.

Venss skarbi izsakās pēc republikāņu sakāves Kongr...

"Iemesls, kāpēc mēs zaudējām, ir karš. To vakar vakarā teica pats prezidents," platformā "X" paziņoja Venss, acīmredzot atsaucoties uz prezidenta Donalda Trampa izteikumiem, ka karš ar Irānu bija daļa no sakāves iemesliem, bet tas tomēr bija pamatots.

"Ja vēlaties apgalvot, ka tas bija tā vērts, ka Senāta zaudēšana uz nākamajiem sešiem gadiem bija tā vērta, tad dariet to. Apgalvojiet, ka tā bija samaksājama cena. Piekrītiet vai nepiekrītiet, vismaz tas ir godīgi," norādīja Venss. "Bet visi zina, kāpēc mēs zaudējām. Un jebkura godīga saruna par to, kā rīkoties tālāk, ir jāsāk tieši ar to," viņš piebilda.

Demokrātu pārliecinošā uzvara vidustermiņa vēlēšanās apdraud Vensa potenciālās izredzes kandidēt 2028. gada prezidenta vēlēšanās. Venss nav apstiprinājis, ka gatavotos kandidēt, bet viņš plaši tiek uzskatīts par potenciālo Republikāņu partijas izvēli.

Venss, kurš jau sen kritizējis ASV ārvalstu intervences politiku, aizkulisēs esot paudis skepsi par karu pret Irānu.

Viceprezidents arī atzina, ka republikāņu vēlētāji, kuri pirms diviem gadiem atbalstīja Trampu un viņu pašu, ir mainījuši pusi kara un tā ietekmes uz ASV ekonomiku dēļ. "Galvenā problēma ir tā, ka daudzi cilvēki, kuri 2024. gadā balsoja par Trampu/Vensu, 2026. gadā balsoja par demokrātiem," atzina Venss.

Viņš norādīja, ka aptaujas, ko veikusi viņa cienīta aģentūra, liecina, ka karš pret Irānu un ekonomika bija galvenie faktori, kāpēc vēlētāji atteicās no republikāņiem, kā arī vēlme "mainīt mūsu attiecības ar Izraēlu".

Tēmas

Džeimss Deivids VenssASVDemokrātiDonalds TrampsRepublikāņiASV SenātsASV KongressASV Pārstāvju palāta

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