22 gadus vecā Seirša Bostonas koledžā studēja komunikācijas zinātni un cieta no depresijas, vēsta “New York Times”. (Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums)

22 gadu vecumā mirusi nogalinātā Roberta Frānsisa Kenedija mazmeita

Pasaulē
Šodien 12:43 2019. gada 2. augustā 12:43
Jauns.lv
Nogalinātā ASV prezidenta amata kandidāta Roberta Frānsisa Kenedija mazmeita Seirša Kenedija Hilla mirusi 22 gadu vecumā, ziņo raidorganizācija BBC.

Ārkārtas dienesti ceturtdien izsaukti uz Kenedija rezidenci Hjanisā, Masačūsetsā. 22 gadus vecā sieviete atzīta par mirušu Keipkodas slimnīcā.

Seirša bija Roberta un Etelas Kenediju meitas Kortnijas meita.

Kenediju ģimene ir pieredzējusi vairākas traģēdijas, tostarp Seiršas vectēva noslepkavošanu 1968. gadā.

Roberts - prezidenta Džona Ficdžeralda Kenedija brālis - tika nogalināts, viņš kandidēja ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās.

“Mūsu sirdis satricinājusi mūsu mīļotās Seiršas aiziešana. Viņas dzīve bija piepildīta ar cerību, solījumu un mīlestību," paziņojumā vēsta ģimene.

Paziņojumā no jaunās sievietes vecmāmiņas teikts: “Šodien pasaule ir mazliet mazāk skaista”.

Sīkākas ziņas par Seiršas nāvi nav izplatītas. Daži ASV mediji ziņo, ka sieviete mirusi no pārdozēšanas.

22 gadus vecā Seirša Bostonas koledžā studēja komunikācijas zinātni un cieta no depresijas, vēsta “New York Times”.

Tēmas: ASV

