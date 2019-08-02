22 gadu vecumā mirusi nogalinātā Roberta Frānsisa Kenedija mazmeita

Ārkārtas dienesti ceturtdien izsaukti uz Kenedija rezidenci Hjanisā, Masačūsetsā. 22 gadus vecā sieviete atzīta par mirušu Keipkodas slimnīcā.
Seirša bija Roberta un Etelas Kenediju meitas Kortnijas meita.
Kenediju ģimene ir pieredzējusi vairākas traģēdijas, tostarp Seiršas vectēva noslepkavošanu 1968. gadā.
Roberts - prezidenta Džona Ficdžeralda Kenedija brālis - tika nogalināts, viņš kandidēja ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās.
Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, “The world is a little less beautiful today.” She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever.
“Mūsu sirdis satricinājusi mūsu mīļotās Seiršas aiziešana. Viņas dzīve bija piepildīta ar cerību, solījumu un mīlestību," paziņojumā vēsta ģimene.
Paziņojumā no jaunās sievietes vecmāmiņas teikts: “Šodien pasaule ir mazliet mazāk skaista”.
Sīkākas ziņas par Seiršas nāvi nav izplatītas. Daži ASV mediji ziņo, ka sieviete mirusi no pārdozēšanas.
22 gadus vecā Seirša Bostonas koledžā studēja komunikācijas zinātni un cieta no depresijas, vēsta “New York Times”.
