Cilvēku veselību apdraud dzīvnieku barošana ar antibiotikām

A pig at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. The impact of a deadly pig virus on U.S. trade is mounting, with 11 countries limiting imports of live hogs and one banning pork imports, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief veterinary officer John Clifford said June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY) (Foto: REUTERS/SCANPIX)