Arns Labucks pamet "VEF Rīga" un nākamsezon spēlēs Lietuvā

I want to take a minute and thank @vefriga for last two seasons of my life. Even this season ended not the way me or team wanted, we came a long way... Thanks to my great teammates, hard working coaches and every single staff member, it was pleasure to work with you. I am sure you made me better player and person during these years.. I felt honored to be part of this organization for total 3 years of my career but I believe its time for a change and move to the next one. Paldies @vefriga ! Your vefietis for life.. #77

A post shared by Arnas Labuckas (@arnelis77) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:37am PDT