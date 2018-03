13 gadus vecais daiļslidošanas brīnumbērns no Krievijas paveic vēl vienu iepriekš sievietēm neizpildītu elementu

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - MARCH 12, 2018: Russian athlete Alexandra Trusova, a winner of the 2018 World Junior Figure Skating Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, welcomed at Sheremetyevo International Airport; Trusova has set several new junior world records including the highest technical score in women's figure skating. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS (Foto: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS)