Zelta zārkā ar zelta ķēdēm un plūstot šampanietim: trinidādiešu miljonāra bēres ar neredzētu vērienu

🙏 👑 @sherons_auto Sheron Sukhdeo’s send-off reflected the life he lived - luxurious vehicles, excessive gold jewellery, friends and family, loud music and a car show. Just before his body was reduced to ashes, Sukhdeo was showered with Moët champagne at the Waterloo Cremation site in Carapichaima. The 33-year-old father of two flashed his wealth on social media. He was also revered by those who associated with him and referred to him as the “World Boss.” Sukhdeo, 33, was shot while at Mahabir Street, Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville. He died shortly after at the Chaguanas Health Facility. At his funeral service at his palatial home in Orchard Gardens, Chaguanas, hundreds turned out to mourn. The car and real estate dealer’s luxury vehicles and other fast cars lined the street as mourners awaited the arrival of his body. His images and his monkier were everywhere. Two large trucks also blared music. The police remained on the street. When the body arrived, his bronze-coloured casket was opened for the viewing of the body. Sukhdeo’s body was dressed in white and around his neck were his thick, heavy gold chains with massive medallions and other large pendants, reaching down to his waist. His family also placed a pair of Timberland boots in the casket. #worldboss #worldbossfuneral #sheronsukhdeo #sheronsukhdeofuneral #sheronsukhdeo2millioningold #rip #funeral #burial #millionaire #gold #jewelry #timberland #rich #wealthy #murder #killed #gunviolence #guns #trinidad #carapichaima #allgoldeverything #goldcasket #imrichbitch #respect #flashy #jewelry #boss #lifestyle #instadaily #ripsheron #ripworldboss

A post shared by TRU2GOD (@1trupuncho) on Apr 6, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT