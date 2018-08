It’s International Women’s Day and there has been so much going on lately. Women* worldwide rise up and fight together for their rights. So many who used to be silent have stood up for themselves. I’m proud to be part of this movement and encourage all of you to join! We are no longer “the weak gender”, we are more powerful than ever! There are no restrictions anymore. Young girls* worldwide can become whatever they want to be. We are still not where we would like to be though. There’s still #harassment, #sexism, and general #inequality that needs to be eliminated! We won’t be silent. We will rise up as one and get what we deserve. Not only as women*, but as sisters. And even when you feel like this doesn’t affect you, please help create a fair environment for all of us. Let’s make the future a safe place for EVERYONE regardless of gender, sex, race, and religion. This is our time. #IWD2018 ✊🏻

