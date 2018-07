#Rensta #Repost: @missmalinifashion via @renstapp ··· “ This new line of vintage upcycled jewellery by @laramorakhia is named Zahra and it's truly mesmerising! Swipe ⬅️ to check it out. 😍 ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #jewelry #vintage #upcycle #fashionblog #fashiondiaries #fashiondesign #fashionstyle #fashiondaily #fashiongram #todaysoutfit #styleblogger #styleoftheday #fashionaddict #styleinspiration #fashionstylist #fashionpost #fashionlovers #fashionphotography ”

A post shared by badgalrenee (@badgalrene) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:35am PDT