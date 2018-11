View this post on Instagram

United by love & law ♡ On our wedding day~ . . . If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family youve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness. We have been in the persuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give. We have concorcured our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins! ♡ #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove