Holivudas seksīgākais piecdesmitgadnieks sūdzas, ka viņa pusgadu vecais bērns traucē mīlas dzīvei

My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, “No, but I play one on TV” My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s day.