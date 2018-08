Laiks skrien vēja spārniem! Popmūzikas karalienei Madonnai 60!

#JustOneDayOutOfLife on Newsstands Friday August 3rd 🌹@madonna by #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott @artpartner styled by @eyobyohannes @theonly.agency Madonna with @dinodsantiago , @kimidjabate , Gaspar Varela, Vania, Donatelli and Tuniko Goulart at Jon Luz’s establishment Tejo Bar. It is located in the Alfama district, whose streets are enlivened by the sound of fado day and night. Read the exclusive interview with Madonna by @xerxescook in our new issue and tomorrow on vogue.it 🌟 Full credits ❤️ Talents - #Madonna Dino D’Santiago Kimi Djabate Gaspar Varela Vania Donatelli Tuniko Goulart Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Make up @visionaaron Groomer (models) #FedericoSimao Hair @andylecompte @thewallgroup Manicure @adamslee_ @streetersldn Skincare @mdnaskin Props stylist @franciscotrepa Props @avidaportuguesa On set @ Across Media Production Local production @warsawcreatives Retouching @ Dreamer Locations @nomadportugalproduction With thanks to Turismo de Lisboa

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on Jul 31, 2018 at 7:59am PDT