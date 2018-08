Megana Mārkla nopirkusi sev ļoti īpaši dāvanu, ko plāno vēlāk nodot meitai

In 2015, Meghan said that she bought this two-tone Cartier Tank Francaise watch as a gift to her future daughter! She said “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” I am already trying to figure out what the future girl’s M name will be! What do you think?? . . . . . #dukeandduchessofsussex #sussex #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #princeharry #windsor #wedding #royalwedding #marriage #prince #duchess #royal #royalfamily #likeforlike #duke #duchess #england #watch #cartier #cartiertankfrancaise #twotone #baby #daughter #gift #babynames

A post shared by Duke & Duchess of Sussex (@dukenduchessofsussex) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:12am PDT