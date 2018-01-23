Grēta Gerviga kļuvusi par piekto sievieti, kas "Oskara" balvu vēsturē nominēta balvai kategorijā "Labākais režisors", bet Reičela Morisona kļuvusi par pirmo sievieti, kas nominēta kategorijā "Labākais kinooperators".

Kategorijā "Labākā filma" nominētas kinolentes "The Shape of Water", "Call Me By Your Name" ("Sauc mani savā vārdā"), "Darkest Hour" ("Tumšākā stunda"), "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" ("Trīs paziņojumi pie Ebingas Misūri štatā"), "Dunkirk" ("Denkerka"), "Get Out" ("Prom"), "Lady Bird" ("Lady Bird: Laiks lidot"), "Phantom Thread" ("Neredzamais pavediens") un "The Post" ("Slepenie dokumenti").

Kategorijā "Labākais režisors" nominēti Kristofers Nolans par Otrā pasaules kara trilleri "Dunkirk", Džordans Pīls par komēdijtrilleri "Get Out", Gerviga par filmu "Lady Bird", Pols Tomass Andersons par filmu "Phantom Thread" un del Toro par "The Shape of Water".

Kadrs no režisora Giljermo del Toro fantastikas filmas "The Shape of Water". (Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums)

Kategorijā "Labākais aktieris" nominēti Timotijs Šalaments par lomu filmā "Call Me By Your Name", Daniels Dejs-Luiss par tēlojumu kinolentē "Phantom Thread", Daniels Kaluja par lomu filmā "Get Out", Gerijs Oldmens par veikumu "Darkest Hour" un Denzels Vašingtons par tēlojumu kinolentē "Roman J. Israel, Esq.".

Kategorijā "Labākā aktrise" nominētas Sallija Hokinsa par lomu filmā "The Shape of Water", Frensisa Makdormanda par tēlojumu filmā "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Margota Robija par lomu biogrāfiskajā sporta drāmā "I, Tonya" ("Es, Tonija"), Sērša Runena par tēlojumu kinolentē "Lady Bird" un Merila Strīpa par veikumu drāmā "The Post".

Kategorijā "Labākais otrā plāna aktieris" nominēti Vilems Defo par tēlojumu filmā "The Florida Project", Vudijs Harelsons par lomu "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Ričards Dženkins par veikumu "The Shape of Water", Kristofers Plamers par lomu filmā "All the Money in the World" ("Visa pasaules nauda") un Sems Rokvels par lomu "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Par "Oskaru" kategorijā "Labākā otrā plāna aktrise" sacentīsies Mērija Blaidža par lomu filmā "Mudbound", Elisona Dženija par lomu filmā "I, Tonya", Leslija Menvila par tēlojumu "Phantom Thread", Lorija Metkalfa par lomu "Lady Bird" un Oktāvija Spensere par lomu "The Shape of Water".

90.ASV Kinoakadēmijas balvu nomināciju saraksts galvenajās kategorijās:

LABĀKĀ FILMA

"The Shape of Water";

"Dunkirk";

"Lady Bird";

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri";

"Darkest Hour";|

"Get Out";

"Phantom Thread";

"Call Me By Your Name";

"The Post".

LABĀKAIS REŽISORS

Kristofers Nolans - "Dunkirk";

Giljermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water";

Grēta Gerviga - "Lady Bird";

Džordans Pīls - "Get Out";

Pols Tomass Andersons - "Phantom Thread".

LABĀKAIS AKTIERIS

Timotijs Šalaments - "Call Me By Your Name";

Daniels Dejs-Luiss - "Phantom Thread";

Daniels Kaluja - "Get Out";

Gerijs Oldmens - "Darkest Hour";

Denzels Vašingtons - "Roman J. Israel, Esq.".

LABĀKĀ AKTRISE

Sallija Hokinsa - "The Shape of Water";

Frensisa Makdormanda - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri";

Margota Robija - "I, Tonya" ("Es, Tonija");

Sērša Runena - "Lady Bird";

Merila Strīpa - "The Post".

LABĀKAIS OTRĀ PLĀNA AKTIERIS

Vilems Defo - "The Florida Project";

Vudijs Harelsons - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri";

Ričards Dženkins - "The Shape of Water";

Kristofers Plamers - "All the Money in the World";

Sems Rokvels - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

LABĀKĀ OTRĀ PLĀNA AKTRISE

Mērija Blaidža - "Mudbound";

Elisona Dženija - "I, Tonya";

Leslija Menvila - "Phantom Thread";

Lorija Metkalfa - "Lady Bird";

Oktāvija Spensere - "The Shape of Water".

LABĀKĀ ĀRZEMJU FILMA

"A Fantastic Woman" (Čīle);

"The Square" (Zviedrija);

"Loveless" (Krievija);

"The Insult" (Libāna)";

"On Body and Soul" (Ungārija).

LABĀKĀ ĪSFILMA

"DeKalb Elementary";

"The Eleven O'Clock";

"My Nephew Emmett";

"The Silent Child";

"Watu Wote/All of Us".

LABĀKĀ ANIMĀCIJAS FILMA

"The Boss Baby";

"The Breadwinner";

"Coco";

"Ferdinand";

"Loving Vincent".

LABĀKĀ ANIMĀCIJAS ĪSFILMA

"Dear Basketball";

"Garden Party";

"Lou";

"Negative Space";

"Revolting Rhymes".

LABĀKĀ DOKUMENTĀLĀ FILMA

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail";

"Faces Places";

"Icarus"';

"Last Men in Aleppo";'

"Strong Island".

LABĀKĀ DOKUMENTĀLĀ ĪSFILMA

"Edith+Eddie";

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405";

"Heroin(e)";

"Knife Skills";

"Traffic Stop".

LABĀKAIS ORIĢINĀLAIS SCENĀRIJS

"The Big Sick";

"Get Out";

"Lady Bird";

"The Shape of Water";

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".

LABĀKAIS ADAPTĒTAIS SCENĀRIJS

"Call Me by Your Name";

"The Disaster Artist";

"Logan";

"Molly's Game";

"Mudbound".

LABĀKAIS OPERATORA DARBS

"Blade Runner 2049";

"Darkest Hour";

"Dunkirk";

"Mudbound";

"The Shape of Water".

LABĀKAIS ORIĢINĀLAIS SKAŅU CELIŅŠ

"Dunkirk";

"Phantom Thread";

"The Shape of Water";

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi";

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".

LABĀKĀ ORIĢINĀLĀ DZIESMA

"Mighty River" - "Mudbound";

"Mystery Of Love" - "Call Me by Your Name";

"Remember Me" - "Coco";

"Stand Up For Something" - "Marshall";

"This Is Me" - "The Greatest Showman".

LABĀKIE VIZUĀLIE EFEKTI

"Blade Runner 2049";

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2";

"Kong: Skull Island";

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi";

"War for the Planet of the Apes".