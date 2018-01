Thank you @dr_woo_ssc for this beautiful art. I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself....not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have. The value and love you have for yourself can only come from within and I am so grateful to have had such an incredible experience to help me understand that.

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Jun 2, 2015 at 6:26pm PDT