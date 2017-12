It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Loved shooting a Christmas 🎄 ‘at home’ with @jayrutland and Fifi for @hellomaguk last week. Anyone who knows me knows just how much I love this time of year - even with the snow! The magazine is out today! Thank you @rosiejnixon and @alexw_hello for a great piece. Hair @itsdash using @showbeautyofficial make up @mellysophiamua 📸 @davidvenni

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:04am PST