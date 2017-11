- Marisa Bartolomeu, 22.

- Oumar D. Balde, 17.

- 4 children; 11 women; 7 men; unknown.

German newspaper @tagesspiegel has published a list of 33,293 people who died trying to reach Europe. The work is compiled by Turkish artist Banu Cennetoğlu. pic.twitter.com/FeeouCAvBC